WVU launches website, phone number for coronavirus resources

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has released several resources related to the COVID-19 coronavirus for the university and surrounding community.

WVU launched a website dedicated to information about the coronavirus and the University’s response plans, should the virus affect the institution and community.

The website includes general information, as well as links to more detailed information for specific audiences such as students, faculty, staff and the general community, according to a news release from WVU.

WVU Medicine has also established a telephone number for people who have respiratory or flu-like illness and symptoms. The number is 304-598-6000 (Option 4). People are encouraged to call this number before coming to the hospital, clinic or emergency department.

WVU also released a video with information and advice from Dr. Kathryn Moffett, an infectious diseases expert at WVU. The video provides important information about the virus and tips to help keep students, faculty, staff and surrounding community well.

The University continues to closely monitor the disease’s spread, officials said. No case has been confirmed in West Virginia, although the University is actively preparing plans should that change, according to the news release.

Health officials note that most West Virginians are unlikely to be exposed to COVID-19 at this time, and the immediate health risk is low. However, according to CDC, due to the rapidly changing nature of the spread of COVID-19 around the world, it is important to prepare for potential community spread, officials said.

The news release includes health officials’ tips on how to best avoid contracting COVID-19:

Washing your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose or mouth.

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, or the bend of your elbow, not your hands.

Using the nearest waste receptacle to dispose of the tissue after use.

Avoiding contact with sick or affected individuals.

Additionally, sick individuals are urged to stay home.

Students with health questions or concerns should contact WVU Medicine Student Health at 304-285-7200, while WVU faculty and staff should reach out to their primary health providers, WVU officials said.

The new coronavirus (COVID-19) may be passed from person to person. WVU is working hard to keep our community safe, and we are prepared for a potential spread of the illness.



Find more information and learn about WVU's response at https://t.co/pDXIwXvEvw. pic.twitter.com/6CFjKy3kAx — WVU Health Sciences (@WVUHealth) March 5, 2020