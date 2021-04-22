WVU locks Neal Brown in with contract extension through 2026

West Virginia is sticking with Neal Brown.

The head coach signed a two-year extension with the Mountaineers to lock him in to the program through 2026, WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced on Thursday.



“Coach Brown and I are committed to the future success of our football program,” Lyons said. “I am pleased with the upward trajectory of the program and its culture. Our student-athletes have excelled on the field and in the classroom, and the overall leadership of Mountaineer football is strong.”

Brown will be with the Mountaineers for the next six seasons as his original deal still had four years remaining. He will make an average yearly salary of $3.975 million as part of a $23.85 million contract, and is now eligible to receive annual performance incentives.

Additionally, his coaching staff salary commitment has been raised to $4 million.



“I want to thank President Gee, Shane and Keli Zinn for their unwavering support of our football program. I also want to thank our players, coaches and staff for their commitment and dedication to West Virginia University,” Brown said. “As we enter year three, I look forward to getting our fans back in the stadium and building on the momentum we have going in our program.”

Brown has coached the Mountaineers to an 11-11 record, earning a winning 6-4 mark in his second year. His squad defeated Army in the 2020 Liberty Bowl, earning West Virginia its first bowl win since 2016.

