WVU Medicine, American Cancer Society and American Red Cross emphasizes importance of donating blood by hosting press conference

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine, the American Cancer Society and the American Red Cross held a joint press conference on Monday morning to talk about their continuing collaboration to help West Virginians.

The event was hosted at the WVU Cancer Institute and highlighted the importance of blood infusions to patients battling cancer and other illnesses. Richard Funnell, the Vice President of Cancer Services at the Cancer Institute was one of the many speakers who spoke about the importance of collaboration.

“It’s critical that we provide these services,” Funnel said. “We’ve worked really hard and feel like it’s our mission to provide cancer care close to home. When you’re receiving cancer care you get really rundown and drained from the treatments. Being able to stay close to home not only is better for you but also affects the quality of your outcomes.”

Funnel explained that according to the American Cancer Society estimated that there are approximately 12,400 new cancer cases diagnosed each year in West Virginia. Overall, WVU Medicine treats about half of them with the “excellent care” that they deserve, he said.

One of the speakers at the press conference was Ellie Thornton, a 13 year old with severe Aplastic Anemia. The condition occurs when the body stops producing enough new blood cells and results in needing blood transfusions.

Thornton has been able to receive that treatment at home, in West Virginia rather than leaving because of the resources at the WVU Medicine and the work being done by the American Red Cross. Blood drives have been held in honor of Thornton, to help bring awareness to blood donation.

“It was really nice because then I still had the support of my friends and their families and I could stay here and be with my family and my brothers,” Thornton said.

Erica Manni, the regional CEO of the American Red Cross, like all other speakers said Thornton was an inspiration because of the tenacity she has shown in her battle with her illness.

“Today with Ellie Thorton being the face for the need for blood and how important it is in the treatment of many illnesses like aplastic anemia or with cancers,” Manni said. “It is so inspiring to see as a young person who has gone through so much and her desire to make sure that everybody out there is aware of how important it is to give blood. Her face being the face for the need for blood inspires so many and we know she’s going to have a blood drive on March 20th right here in the Morgantown area so people should be extremely inspired to come out and give out that lifesaving blood.”

If anyone would like to donate blood you can get in touch with the Red Cross. Thornton and her family will be hosting a blood drive on March 20 at the Mountaineer Mall in Morgantown.