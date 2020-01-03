WVU Medicine doctor offers tips on how to make resolutions stick throughout the year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With the start of a new year, also comes new resolutions. However, some find that it can be very hard to stick to those goals, but one WVU doctor wants to help.

Dr. Dana King, a professor of family medicine at WVU Medicine has tips that he said that can help people stick to their health-related resolutions in 2020.

King said that many people don’t think resolutions are a good idea but that he’s actually a fan because they are a good way to set the course for the rest of the year. However, he encourages people to not shoot for the moon by aiming for something unattainable.

He said proper dieting and exercise, for example, are two things that should be done in conjunction if you want the best results. King said he knows this because he and his colleagues have done the research but that it’s not necessary to overwhelm yourself with both.

“If you say I’m going to go for a walk every day you’re not exactly having to join a gym or get new clothes. So physical activity and diet and of course stopping smoking or vaping, all working together would be great but really pick one and go for it this year.”

King said he encourages people to consult with their primary care providers because they can give advice on dieting, exercising and tips on smoking cessation.

Specifically, he said, patients should get in touch with WVU Medicine and its physicians because they have free classes on how to quit smoking or vaping, and on proper diet and exercise.

“We offer classes here starting Jan. 6 right here at University Town Center at WVU Family Medicine,” King said. “There’s a free class for smokers at 6 o’clock, there’s also a free class about dieting and weight loss either at 10:30 in the morning or at 5. But there are loads of resources throughout the community and classes, obviously, are starting this year because they want to take advantage of your new year’s resolutions.”

At the end of the day, King said, he just wants people to remember that resolutions are a good and positive thing, as long as they are reasonable.

“Sometimes people think of new year’s resolutions as something negative or something you have to give up for the year but really you can make a positive one,” King said. “You can say ‘I’m going to eat one vegetable at supper everyday’ or ‘I’m going to be grateful and have a grateful moment every day’. So you can turn it into a positive.”