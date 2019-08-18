Breaking News
WVU Medicine holds fundraiser tailgate for diabetes research

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.-The WVU Medicine Diabetes Education Center hosted a tailgate this afternoon at the outpatient center at University Town Center before the Black Bears baseball game. 

The tailgate raised money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and featured raffle baskets filled with donated items and free food from several local restaurants.  

Those who planned the event say they were pleased with the number of people who showed up and are considering making it an annual event. 

“[I’m] very happy. It was put together in about three months, so all of the turnout that we have here, we’re very grateful for. We’re very happy with it,” said organizer Emily Smaniotto

For more information on how to donate to JDRF, click here.

