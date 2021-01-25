WVU Medicine, Mon Health, and Monongalia Co. announce partnership and creation of a vaccine “superhub”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – During a press conference on Monday, the Chief Executive Officer and President of the WVU Health System, Albert Wright, announced a new collaboration that will be entirely geared toward ramping up vaccination in Monongalia County.

WVU Health System will be teaming up with the Mon Health System, the Monongalia Co. Health Department (MCHD) and the Monongalia County Commission create what they call a “superhub” for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The site will be a now-closed, Sears at the Morgantown Mall, where around a thousand people are vaccinated each day. However, Wright said the goal is to be able to vaccinate several thousand people per day eventually.

Wright speaking during Monday’s press conference

“Because we realize and we recognize the only way we’re going to get out of this COVID pandemic is to vaccinate our way out,” Wright said. “And so we’ve created a facility that today we’re here and we’re doing a thousand vaccines. This facility can do up to 8,000 vaccines a day when we start to get that vaccination available.”

Gov. Jim Justice, who attended the press conference virtually, said 106.4 percent of vaccines received in West Virginia are in arms. This is why the Mountain State leads the nation in the vaccination rollout effort.

The initial goal is to get up to 4,000 doses a day at the superhub, Dr. Lee Smith, executive director of MCHD, said. Even reaching that number would be of great significance because since the first vaccines arrived on Dec. 15, the county has given out about 4,000 vaccines. That is mostly because of a shortage of vaccine supply from the federal government.

Gov. Justice, left, joins press conference virtually

The governor recognized the effort of the initial efforts of the institutions that have worked so diligently. He said he could never thank them enough for, now, coming together for the betterment of their community.

“From the bottom of my heart I love you and thank you so much,” Justice said.

Justice thanked the partnership because even though vaccine supplies have not increased dramatically, it is doing everything to make sure it will be ready when that day comes.

Wright said it is absolutely essential that the county is ready because that’s the only way it can maximize the number of doses it receives and not let any go to waste.

“I think that’s important to have the infrastructure in place ahead of time because at some point, more vaccine will become available and we don’t want to be sitting around scratching our heads saying ‘oh jeez, how are we going to get it out,” Wright said. “We want to have a coordinated, consistent process, where we can easily notify citizens that vaccine is available.”

Dr. Smith making a speech during Monday’s announcement

Smith, with MCHD, said the foresight to come together and prepare now rather than later is significant.

“I think that this is a watershed moment that we now have the ability to bring in resources from the two major hospitals in our region,” he said.

Smith’s sentiments were echoed by Monongalia Co. Commissioner Tom Bloom. The commissioner said he felt happy about Monday’s announcement and that he is proud to see Monongalia Co. and West Virginia doing so well, thus far, with coronavirus inoculations.

“I’m ecstatic,” Bloom said. “Especially when my brother from Philadelphia calls me and says we’re in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal. And now instead of 4,000, we’re looking at the possibility of 8,000 people getting vaccinated one-stop-shop. But what’s more important is the partnership between the health department, Mon Health, and WVU Hospitals. And I think that’s key. We all realize that we want to vaccinate to get out of this dilemma and with the governor supporting it and the people behind it, we could be able to move forward on this.”

County Commission President Sean Sikora speaking on Monday

To the future, is the only place all parties involved in this partnership are looking. Smith said the demand for vaccines is high right now but he acknowledged there are still many who are worried about getting their shot when it is their turn.

He said some are worried the vaccines were rushed, but the public should understand that was not the case. Messenger RNA or mRNA, which is what was used to develop the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, is a process that has been worked on and studied for more than a decade.

“This isn’t some cobbled together type of back alley vaccine, it’s not that at all,” Smith said. “This has the ability to stop the virus and its infection and create immunity for people. So far, we believe the variation of these mutant strains are so far covered with this as well.”

MCHD’s executive director said he has taken both doses of his Pfizer vaccine and he feels well. Those who are concerned, he said, should ask themselves.

“Would Dr. Fauci, President Trump, President Biden, all the vice presidents get their vaccine if they thought there was any problem with it whatsoever?”

Dr. Clay March, COVID Czar speaking during Monday’s press conference

There have been only a handful of severe reactions reported nationwide. But, in those cases, everything was fine in 24 hours. Millions of doses have been given around the U.S. and there hasn’t been a recorded death as a result of any vaccination, he said.

That is why the public should have faith in vaccines and hope for the best for the superhub. Because if it succeeds, everyone will benefit from it, Smith said.

In the near future, Monongalia Co. is planning on focusing on people who are confined to their homes or who have limited transportation options. The county will work with senior centers and home health agencies to make sure no one misses out because of travel or mobility constraints, Smith said.

“We want to make sure that there are no other fringe groups, whether it’s people in minority groups or what have you, rural localities that we leave no person behind that wants to get vaccinated,” he said.

Woman receiving a vaccine during MCHD vaccine clinic

Until it is someone else’s time, or yours, Wright said it is important for everyone to remain vigilant.

“Keep wearing your masks, keep washing your hands, keep those gatherings small and as soon as it’s time to get your vaccine, get your vaccine,” Wright said

Commissioner Bloom also had a similar message about Monongalia Co. residents being patient until it is their turn, but springing into action the first chance they get.

“It is coming, just please be ready, get ready for your term to come up,” Bloom said. “I basically say vaccinate, don’t procrastinate.”