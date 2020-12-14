WVU Medicine receives first round of COVID-19 vaccines

Ultracold Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine received the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday morning around 8 a.m.

The vaccines were shipped from Kalamazoo, Michigan, by way of Memphis, Tennessee, and were received by West Virginia National Guard officers when it arrived at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Todd Karpinski, WVU Medicine’s chief pharmacy officer, said the hospital received 1,100 doses for its employees. It also received more that will be distributed to more than 20 other hospitals since Ruby will serve as a regional distribution hub. Karpinski said to finally reach this point in time when a vaccine is available is thrilling.

“I think people have said they wept tears of joy today,” Karpinski said. “This is our first real major change in helping to eradicate this pandemic, and getting people vaccinated and getting that herd immunity is critical. So I think that this is a day that will go down in healthcare history for the U.S. in particular.”

The first vaccine will be administered to a Ruby employee on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 11 a.m. Those receiving initial doses will be employees who work closely with COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and the emergency room, Karpinski said.

Initially, he said, there was a bit of nervousness about how many people would agree to take the vaccine. Karpinski said this anxiety stemmed from the fact that the vaccine is not mandatory in the state. However, he came to learn that the worry in his head was far from the case, at least for right now.

“I can tell you that there’s been an immense interest in getting the vaccine,” Karpinski said. “We’ve had no problems scheduling our employees to get, so it’s great.”

Another look at Pfizer vaccines

There are more vaccines on the way.

Karpinski said the plan is to administer all the doses it received by next week. That’s because another 1,100 doses will arrive at the hospital next week and the week after next. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, the second on day 21 after the first, so the hope is to have enough vaccines to give all employees the first dose and the second in time.

The chief pharmacy officer said he anticipates the Moderna vaccine will arrive sometime next week, so that should help with getting everyone vaccinated. There are more than 30,000 doses of that vaccine being shipped to the state. Exactly how many Ruby will receive remains unknown.

This, for now, is how the COVID-19 vaccine rollout looks in West Virginia — hospitals knowing they will receive doses but not too sure on the when and the how much.

Regardless, Karpinski said he hopes the public will have the same enthusiasm as Ruby employees when more vaccines are available in a few months.

“I do encourage the public to understand that these vaccines are safe, they are effective and that this will be the only way that we can help end this pandemic,” Karpinski said. “So as it becomes more generally available to the public, I very much highly encourage people to get vaccines when they can.”

The only reason the vaccines will be available where they need to be in the state, Karpinski said, is due to the hard work and dedication of the West Virginia National Guard. As mentioned earlier, they took delivery of the shipment, but they also did an inventory and placed the vaccine in the ultracold storage required, among other things.

“They’re doing a fantastic job,” Karpinski said. “It really helps us by not having to worry about that.”