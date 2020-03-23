WVU Medicine Urgent Care offering free virtual video visits

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – All WVU Medicine Urgent Care locations will be offering free virtual video visits for adults and children ages 5 and up.

Video visits must be scheduled through a patient’s MyWVUChart account. In order to complete the video visit by smartphone or tablet, the MyChart app must be installed prior to the scheduled appointment, and the patient must have access to a good internet connection.

WVU Medicine Urgent Care locations include those in:

Buckhannon

Charles Town

Fairmont

Inwood

Morgantown (Evansdale and Suncrest)

Parkersburg, and Spring Mills in West Virginia

Marietta, Ohio

Grantsville and McHenry in Maryland

According to WVU Medicine, adults and children, ages five and up, can video chat with an Urgent Care provider via a smartphone or webcam-equipped computer from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

This service is for patients who have minor medical conditions and not for emergencies. Those with emergencies should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency care location.

Until May 15, 2020, WVU Medicine will waive all personal pay fees, including deductibles and co-payments for patients within the state of West Virginia at the time of treatment.

Judie Charlton, M.D., chief medical officer for WVU Medicine, said, “We want people to stay at home as much as possible and we know there will be people that need to come in to be seen because they’re ill. But we’d like to keep people as distant apart from each other as possible, so if you can get your care from home, that’s fantastic.”

Dr. Charlton mentioned that they’ve wanted to be able to video appointments for quite some time, but there were some major hurdles they had to go through to get it approved. In light of the coronavirus, all of those hurdles went away and they were given the go-ahead.

With virtual urgent care, adults and children can:

receive an examination, diagnosis, and treatment from a WVU Medicine provider

be treated for a variety of minor medical concerns, such as cough, sore throat, flu-like symptoms, rash, allergies, and pink eye

receive an after-visit summary containing a care plan and any follow-up instructions, including referrals for a specialist visit or diagnostic imaging

have WVU Medicine Urgent Care notify their primary care physician to contact them about their visit

have prescriptions recommended by their virtual Urgent Care provider sent to the pharmacy of their choice

Here is a list of conditions providers can/can’t treat.

Visit WVU Medicine’s website for more information on how to set up video visits with WVU Urgent Care.