WVU Men’s Basketball move to ESPN+ is upsetting some fans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Some fans are upset that the West Virginia University Men’s Basketball team will be playing rivals Kansas on Saturday, because the only way to watch is on ESPN+.

The Big 12 conference is now on ESPN+, which costs $4.99 a month to stream and for many Mountaineer fans, that is outrageous. Many sports bars and restaurants, like The Greene Turtle Bar and Grille, will be streaming the game. However, that still leaves many unable to watch the game.

Kerri Campbell, the general manager of The Greene Turtle, said she feels bad for all those who will not be able to watch.

“The elderly population who don’t have the ability of going out to a bar or to a restaurant, that’s who I feel bad for,” Campbell said. “That or young kids, you know your seven or eight years old who are following the Mountaineers and they can’t watch the game because Mom and Dad cannot afford to buy the package.”

Campbell said they have been receiving a lot of calls from fans wanting to know if they will be streaming the game. It’s fantastic, she said, that they will be able to stream the game for so many but sad because they will still be missing a large portion of fans. Ultimately, she said she thought the move to ESPN+ would be detrimental to the Mountaineers.

Another concern Campbell raised was for those who live in rural parts of the state or sections where there is not a good internet connection.

“If you live on the outskirts of Monongalia County, a lot of people can’t get it,” she said. “If you live on Grafton Road or going towards Taylor County or over in Core, you don’t have that availability. And they’re being penalized because they don’t through no fault of their own.”