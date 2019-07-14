WVU Neuroscience Department welcomes students for Brain Camp

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – High school juniors and seniors arrived in Morgantown today for West Virginia University Department of Neuroscience’s first Brain Camp.

During the week students will experience neuro-related lectures and labs, giving them a head start in neuroscience and biology fields before beginning college.

“We’re taking them to the gross anatomy labs so they get to actually hold some brains which is pretty cool. Pretty much anything neuroscience we’re trying to cover it so they can see the real variety within the area,” said Morgan Prunty, Program Assistant for the Department of Neuroscience.

The seven day camp will cover lab safety, neuro-anatomy, traumatic brain injuries, and Alzheimers cases, along with giving students the chance to explore the neuroscience fields they’re interested in.