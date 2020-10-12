WVU President Gordon Gee delivers State of University Address

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University President Gordon Gee delivered the State of the University Address via Zoom on Monday to an audience of more than 600 people.

Gee mostly spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it has posed for WVU as a whole, namely minority communities and women and the surrounding community. He said he was proud of how the university has handled all of these challenges of COVID-19.

President Gee

“When I reflect on these past seven months, I am both humbled and heartened,” Gee said. “I am humbled because our university has maneuvered through these tumultuous times with courage, grace, and tenacity. We are still learning how to live amid this pandemic.”

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Gee said, WVU has seen some successes. For example, a record-breaking $195 million in external funding for research and othered sponsored programs in the past fiscal year. He also pointed to the recent $25 million gifts from Intuit executive Brad Smith and his wife Alys and the recent announcement that WVU will be playing a critical role in the development of the Virgin Hyperloop.

The university is in, “a steady state right now,” Gee said, and enrollment has held very steady.

“I remind everyone now that this process that we’re going through if we come out successfully in terms of both recruitment and retention of our students, many of our financial issues will resolve themselves,” Gee said. “We are very fortunate as an institution because of our size; because of our complexity, we’ve been able to manage this better than most.”

From his current perspective, Gee said, there will be no more furloughs, as seen earlier in the year.

These successes can largely be credited to WVU’s plan to listen to health experts and develop a comprehensive plan to keep everyone safe. Part of that plan included rigorous testing. In his address, Gee said the university continues to test, “like crazy,” because it is an essential part of combatting COVID-19.

Right now he said, anyone on campus who wants a test can get one.

Gee delivering his address

In his opinion, Gee said, the world will not return to normal, nor will a new normal be created. Instead, a new world will be created, with the next normal, and part of WVU’s success will be taking advantage of it.

“And that is in how we teach, how we learn, how we engage using technology, how we engage in out of classroom experiences and a variety of other things,” Gee said.

What the future holds nobody knows, but Gee said senior university leaders are looking to the spring semester, “very very closely.” He said they have every expectation that they will be on-campus even if that means slowly getting back into the swing of things.

One goal in mind for the spring, he said, is to learn from everything being done in the fall to come up with a plan to have more students in in-person classes. However, to do that, he acknowledged the importance of continued vigilance and tried to eliminate as many opportunities for the spread of the virus as possible.

“For example, we’re not bringing the students back after Thanksgiving; they’ve gone home, they’re in a different setting,” Gee said. “We’ve canceled Spring Break, and that will prevent students from leaving, going to a variety of places, and coming back. We’re really engaged in having students here, having them taught well, having them get a great West Virginia education, but also protecting them and protecting the community.”