WVU relaunches dashboard to track campus COVID-19 data during fall semester

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University will relaunch its public dashboard on Aug. 23 to track and compile COVID-19 information collected on the Morgantown campus.

Beginning Monday afternoon, daily testing data from the Morgantown campus will be updated Monday-Friday at 2 p.m. Additionally, information such as quarantine, isolation and vaccination rates will be updated each Wednesday at 2 p.m.

WVU launched a public-facing COVID-19 data dashboard in the first year of the pandemic, and it was a tool that we used to be able to track information and share information not only with our campus community but the larger community around the campus and across the state. As we moved into a new semester and a new academic school year, we felt it was important to continue that as we have new information beginning to come in from our return to campus testing. And now, this week, we begin to move into what we call sample testing across campus. And so, we’ll have testing information and then each week we’ll also be able, now, to provide some additional information related to vaccine verification rates, isolation and quarantine information, a lot of the things that people became familiar with last year. April Kaull – Exec. Director of Communications University Relations

Information will also be provided by the University on WVU Safety and Wellness via Twitter and Facebook.

Required COVID-19 testing wrapped up last week for those on the Morgantown campus who had not verified their vaccination or provided a negative COVID-19 test result by Aug. 20 as part of the Return to Campus protocols.

The WVU will begin weekly random COVID-19 sample testing this week at the Student Rec Center among certain groups of students, faculty and staff who are on campus and have not been vaccinated or have not verified their vaccination with WVU. At this time, students and employees who verified their vaccination with the University will be exempt from sample testing.

Students and employees who are identified to take part in WVU’s sample testing program are required to complete COVID-19 testing. Those who fail to comply with the request to undergo testing may be subject to discipline in accordance with the University’s policies and procedures.

In partnership with the Monongalia County Health Department, WVU is also expanding free on-campus COVID-19 community testing opportunities. Beginning Monday, Aug. 23, testing for WVU students and employees as well as Monongalia County residents will be offered at the Student Rec Center (G44):

Mondays – 8 a.m. to noon

Tuesdays – noon to 4 p.m.

Wednesdays – noon to 4 p.m.

Thursdays – 8 a.m. to noon

Fridays – 8 a.m. to noon

All WVU community members are required to report if they test positive for COVID-19 or are self-quarantining due to suspected or known exposure to COVID-19. In Morgantown, students and employees should report their positive results to CareServices@mail.wvu.edu.

“I think as we move into the first full week of classes, we’re beginning to see that a lot of the messaging that we’ve been sending out throughout the summer, and especially the last couple of weeks, as our faculty, students, and staff, have started to re-engage more actively with us, is really beginning to pay off,” Kaull said. “We’re seeing our vaccination verification rates begin to climb. We’re seeing testing results begin to come in.”

“I know I’ve spoken with several students who’ve been asking where they can get tested. And we have testing going on all this week in conjunction with the Monongalia County Health Department at the Student Rec Center, so we’re beginning to feel a lot better about where we stand as we move into the rest of this semester and we hope that that trend continues.”

Visit the Return to Campus website for more information and the latest COVID-19 updates. WVU Health Sciences has updated the coronavirus.wvu.edu website to reflect the most up-to-date information on vaccines and the Delta variant.