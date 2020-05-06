WVU releases resident hall move-out plan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has released information about the move out process for students who were living in residence halls.

According to the WVU Housing website, students will be allowed to return to residence halls from May 11-30 on a scheduled basis and adhering to the following guidelines:

Students MUST REGISTER – anyone arriving for move-out who is not scheduled to move out on that day and time will be denied access to their building ; this is to maintain the highest possible level of health and safety.

– ; this is to maintain the highest possible level of health and safety. Registration MUST be completed at least 48 hours prior to arrival.

be completed at least 48 hours prior to arrival. Residents will receive an email from reslife@mail.wvu.edu with directions on how to register for a time slot.

Time slots are available Monday – Saturday (with the exception of Sunday, May 17 and Memorial Day Weekend: Saturday, May 23, Sunday, May 24 and Monday, May 25) as follows: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Suitemates/ roommates cannot select the same time slot.

Registration changes may be made up to 48 hours prior to arrival; students may access the system to make any changes prior to the 48-hour window. If within 48 hours, students should email reslife@mail.wvu.edu for instructions.

The website also stated that personal protection equipment (PPE) is required within all public areas. Officials are advising individuals to bring their own PPE, including masks and gloves for each person that will be participating in the move out process.

WVU staff will be cleaning and sanitizing areas and moving carts throughout the day to make sure the spread of COVID-19 is minimized.

The university also released more specific information about the move out process such as only one family member/support person may accompany the resident into the building to help with move-out and that staff will not be providing assistance in moving items between student rooms and personal vehicles.

According to officials, the move-out process was developed with guidance from public health officials and medical professionals to help limit contact and expedite the move-out process.

Students who were living on campus before COVID-19 have been unable to return to their dorms to take home their belongings, many left campus for spring break and haven’t been allowed back since.

According to the university’s web page for Spring 2020 move out guidelines, WVU is under a “no access” policy for all residence halls. This means that no one is allowed in, unless in situations where it is has been necessary for the student to stay on campus due to unsafe home conditions or other previously authorized entrances.

Off-campus students were allowed a period of time between May 1–17 to move. This time period had strict guidelines that were set by the Monongalia County Health Department and WVU that follow public health measures such as observing social distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask or face covering in public.

The housing website has more information and instructions for students/ parents about the move-out process. Officials are encouraging students to continue checking their emails for further instructions on registration and confirmation of move-out times.