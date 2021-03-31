WVU releases statement regarding off-campus incident

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has released a statement regarding an off-campus incident.

We are aware of an incident at a private, off-campus residence and have been in touch with the family on several occasions to offer support during this difficult time. University Police has also talked with the family as officers conduct an investigation which is ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call UPD at 304-293-COPS.

West Virginia University’s spring recruitment period for recognized and affiliated fraternities was Feb. 1-7. Any activities not registered and approved by WVU, or activities organized by groups not recognized by the University are unsanctioned, and those responsible, if students, could be in violation of the Student Code. WVU encourages students and others to be aware of resources, training, and support at safety.wvu.edu.

West Virginia University