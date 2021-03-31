WVU releases statement regarding off-campus incident

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has released a statement regarding an off-campus incident.

We are aware of an incident at a private, off-campus residence and have been in touch with the family on several occasions to offer support during this difficult time. University Police has also talked with the family as officers conduct an investigation which is ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call UPD at 304-293-COPS.

West Virginia University’s spring recruitment period for recognized and affiliated fraternities was Feb. 1-7. Any activities not registered and approved by WVU, or activities organized by groups not recognized by the University are unsanctioned, and those responsible, if students, could be in violation of the Student Code. WVU encourages students and others to be aware of resources, training, and support at safety.wvu.edu.

West Virginia University

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories