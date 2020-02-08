WVU remembers 3 Mountaineers: one alumni, one current and one future

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia University held a bell ringing ceremony for three lost Mountaineers. Sierra Mattson, Chloe Robertson and Noah Shaffer all passed away within the last three months.

For more than 50 years, the National Service Fraternity of Alpha Phi Omega has held these ceremonies to remember the lost mountaineers.

Families from two of the people who passed away, showed strength and spoke today, and thanked the community for showing them love, appreciation and that they are not alone.

Robertson, 21, a criminology major from Orlando, Florida, died January 25; Mattson, 25, a professional development major from Wheeling, died November 23, 2019; and Shaffer, 16, a student in the High School ACCESS Early College Program, died November 28, 2019.

