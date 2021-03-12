WVU responds to hate group’s flyers on downtown campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Tuesday, March 9, West Virginia University was made aware of a national hate group distributing recruitment flyers on its Morgantown campus.

Cars parked on the downtown WVU campus

Students found these flyers on the windshield of their cars and immediately reported them. WVU’s Vice President of the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Meshea Poore said an investigation is ongoing.

“Information was reported to the FBI and then, of course, we communicated the incident with the university campus,” Poore said.

Poore and the University’s message to the campus was simple. They informed everyone about what was happening and then encouraged everyone to speak up and say something if they knew something.

“I think what is important that we all individually and collectively speak up when we see something like this,” Poore said. “Anything that would attempt to divide the beauty of this campus is something that we all have a responsibility to protect. And so that’s something that we continue to communicate to our campus and something that we stated again this week.”

Speaking up when something is out of place is a message the university will continue to promote.

WVU’s downtown campus

There is also another important message WVU wants everyone to keep in mind, Poore said.

“It’s that we respect and appreciate and acknowledge the diversity and beauty that is on this campus from all across the state, all across the United States, as well as the world and we will celebrate that,” she said.

Despite the university having things under control and law enforcement being involved, Poore said, she understands some students, faculty and staff might not be coping well.

That is why WVU is making resources, like the Carruth Center, which provides counseling, available to all who need it.

WVU students sits in front of The Mountainlair

“You have to be mindful that stuff like this can trigger different feelings from faculty, staff and students, Poore said. “We have communicated different ways people can report it, where they can go as far as the Carruth Center, speaking to their advisers, to colleagues, etc. about what they might be feeling from the incident from this week.”

Poore said WVU will continue to actively communicate with the entire university and make sure everyone gets the help they need. But she said it’s important for people to see the moment for what it is, something that is not isolated.

She said it’s important to note that what happened is not unique to WVU or even West Virginia and that hate groups and their messages are widespread.

WVU’s downtown campus

“This is something that has been happening across the nation,” she said. “And so, for us, what we’re happy that we were able to do was to be reportive of the information to us and then begin to communicate to our campus very quickly.”

WVU recognizes and understands that the world is not a utopia, Poore said. It also understands that not everyone shares the same values it teaches. However, that does not mean the university has to stop promoting its messages of diversity and inclusion.

Instead, she said, students, faculty and staff can use what is taught at WVU to, hopefully, fight hate.

“We are one university that’s fighting collectively to make sure that people can get the best education that they can,” Poore said. “We’re going to fight and stand together in the way that we need to.”