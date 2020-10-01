WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute honors World Alzheimer’s month

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In honor of September being World Alzheimer’s Month, West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute lit its building purple.

WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute

To highlight the institute’s interest in finding a cure for Alzheimer’s a photoshoot was held Wednesday with members of the medical team and volunteers of the Morgantown Alzheimer’s Association.

Many participants gathered for the photo and explained that it’s essential to continue supporting the research to cure the disease.

“The RNI does a number of things, Alzheimer’s research, but also it focuses on a number of other neurological issues which are of immense impotence,” said Gordon Gee, President of West Virginia University.

RNI lit for World Alzheimer’s Month

Gee explained that they want the institute to bring pride to the state and attract people into the area to see the newest developments in the neuroscience field.

“Alzheimer’s is a terrible disease because it sucks the life out of somebody, [it robs them], it sucks the life out of the entire family,” said Mark Polak, husband to an Alzheimer’s fighter.

The WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute has been lit up in purple all month, showing their support to the national and local Alzheimer’s Association.