WVU starts 24/7 crisis text line for students in need

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University now has a 24/7 crisis text line for students thanks to a $10,000 gift from an anonymous donor.

WVU Carruth Center

Students can now reach out to the Carruth Center for Psychological and Psychiatric Services and receive immediate assistance from a live, trained counselor, according to a WVU press release. Dr. T. Anne Hawkins, the Clinical Director of the Carruth Center explained that the center is thrilled to be able to expand services through the next academic year.

“The crisis text line enables students to access emergency services and support in a way that is really convenient and relevant to them,” Hawkins said. “We couldn’t be more excited.”

Students can simply text ‘WVU’ to 741741 to initiate a conversation with a counselor, Hawkins said. This new option should be more convenient because according to the release, in March alone there were 41 text conversations initiated by students, according to the release. However, 61% occurred during nighttime and the early morning hours, when the Carruth Center is typically closed.

From October 2019 to April 2020, Hawkins said, there were 284 text conversations, meaning that the service is relied on by many students. There is a broad range of topics that students typically wush to discuss when they contact the text line, Hawkins explained.

In April, they had 27 conversations: 51% were related to anxiety and stress, 32% related to depression and sadness and 13% related to COVID issues.

Hawkins said they are in the beginning stages of evaluating how successful the 24/7 service will be, however, initial signs are positives.

“We anecdotally are hearing back from students that they’re pleased with the service,” Hawkins said. “One of the students shared with us that they wondered why we hadn’t provided this years ago when they were a first-year student, so I think we’re beginning to hear good things but we need to formally evaluate it.”

More information about the Carruth Center and how they are responding to COVID-19 is available on the center’s website.