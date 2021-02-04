WVU student becomes the first female Eagle Scout in W.Va.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Frannie Kitzmiller received her Eagle Scout status on Thursday, making her the first woman to do so in West Virginia. Friends, family, and WVU administrators were there to congratulate her.

Kitzmiller’s brother, Wyatt (second left), is also an Eagle Scout.

Women did not have the option to become Eagle Scouts before 2019. Kitzmiller jumped on the first opportunity presented to her. Ordinarily, the track toward Eagle Scout status takes five to six years to complete; completing in three years is considered extremely fast. Kitzmiller finished her course in just under two years. She credits her acceleration through everything to the support system around her.

“I think a lot of people wanted me to get this,” she explained.

Scouts have until February 8th to complete their Eagle Scout course. While Kitzmiller is the only woman in her troop to complete her training this year, there may be more women around the state who emerge from the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts.

“I think it’s inspiring,” said scoutmaster Grace Askew. “I didn’t have that same opportunity. And the people a little younger than Frannie didn’t have it. So, I hope that there will be some momentum growing.”

Kitzmiller just began her second semester as a freshman at West Virginia University. Now that she has reached her goal, her focus returns to her classwork.