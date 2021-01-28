WVU to provide eligible students with federal COVID-19 grants

Dramatic image of Woodburn Hall at West Virginia University or WVU in Morgantown WV as the sun sets behind the illuminated historic building

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The federal government has approved new emergency funding amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that another round of assistance is on its way to West Virginia University (WVU) students.

According to a release from WVU, through the Higher Education, Emergency Relief Fund II (HEERF II) as authorized by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA), WVU will be distributing approximately $10,000,000 in emergency grants to eligible students.

Eligible, degree-seeking WVU students who are attending at least half-time and have a 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on file with WVU by February 5, 2021 will be automatically considered for a Spring 2021 CRRSAA Emergency Grant.

According to officials, priority consideration for the grants will be given to students who are spring 2021 recipients of the Federal Pell Grant. Eligible students who are spring 2021 Pell Grant recipients may receive an emergency grant of up to $1,000 for the Spring 2021 semester. If funding allows, students who are not Pell Grant recipients will be considered at a later date.

Students who have not yet completed a 2020-2021 FAFSA may still do so by visiting the Federal Student Aid website or downloading the myStudentAid app via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Students must have a valid 2020-2021 FAFSA on file with WVU by February 5, 2021, for consideration and should use WVU’s FAFSA school code 003827 when submitting.

Questions about this grant can be directed to returntocampus@mail.wvu.edu. If assistance is needed to complete the FAFSA, the university advises students to visit the Hub’s website to sign up for a FAFSA help session or call the Hub at 304-293-1988.

This announcement is based on the latest guidance available from the Department of Education and is subject to change. WVU will notify students and families as soon as possible of any changes.