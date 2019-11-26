WVU Women’s Basketball team serves Thanksgiving meal at Salvation Army

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Women’s Basketball team served hot, fresh meals to the homeless and less fortunate at the Salvation Army on Monday.

This was the team’s second year in a row serving meals at the Army, they served Christmas meals last year and will be back for another round this Christmas. Guests were greeted at the door and handed a red bag if they were female or a brown if they were male. The bags, handed out by players, contained gloves, toiletries and other general necessities.

The entire team was in attendance and sophomore guard Madisen Smith said it was very important that they take part.

“You have to show appreciation for what you have and giving back to the community is always important,” Smith said.

Dessert station

That sentiment was echoed by her teammate Kari Niblack a sophomore who plays at the forward position. Niblack said giving back to the community is something they all love to do, as a team, and that they enjoy taking part. Smith went a step further and described the team as a family.

“It’s definitely a family event we’re all coming together and helping out people in need so it’s always great,” Smith said.

A look around the room

Sheldon Greenland a Lieutenant for the Army said having the team’s support was extremely important because they serve 120 people every day, on average, Monday through Friday, every single week. Greenland said it was more than a seasonal thing for the organization and the team.

“The women’s basketball team, I don’t think that they get enough support but you know one of the beautiful things is they’re always giving back,” Greenland said.

He said he and his family support them, in part, by attending their games as appreciation for all the work they do in the community and encouraged others to do the same.

The Army’s Red Kettle campaign is going on right now Greenland said.

“Our bells are out now, all the money that’s donated in our red kettles are able to fund all of what we do here, these meals all the services that the salvation army does, it is extremely important, this is our major fundraiser for 2020, not just 2019 but through 2020,” Greenland said. “So if you could donate, do good and donate goods we’ll appreciate that. Money is always a wonderful thing and as a nonprofit money is always scarce so we’re always looking for that support.”

Greenland said he also encourages people to volunteer because that is also helpful. Finally, he said he had love and appreciation for Monongalia, Preston and Marion counties, the three they serve, because they’re community funded and could not do it without their support.