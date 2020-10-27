WVWC announces in-person academic calendar for Spring 2021 semester

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculty at West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) announced on Tuesday the Spring 2021 Semester Academic Calendar for students, with classes for the spring term beginning on Monday, January 25 and Spring Commencement slated for May 9.

A full “Arrival to Campus Plan,” which will outline clear requirements and regulations for faculty, staff, and students will be released to the campus community, beginning Wednesday.

The full current academic calendar is available by clicking here.

“The 2021 Spring Semester calendar is crafted to meet the current public health guidelines and deliver high-quality, in-person learning that prepares West Virginia Wesleyan students for their future,” said Dr. James Moore, the College’s Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculty. “While there will be changes on-campus – locations of classes, for example – our commitment to excellence in education is steadfast. We are working to ensure the best learning environment possible and look forward to students’ arrival to campus.”

The College will share an Arrival to Campus Plan, beginning October 28, and will continue to share information on an on-going basis to prepare students, faculty, and staff for both in-person instruction in January 2021 and for expected changes, such as an on-campus universal mask policy and social distancing protocols.

Also, students who must conduct clinical and lab training to complete Fall 2020 course study will participate in an early January residency, which will last from January 4 until January 22. Winter athletes will report to campus as early as December 27, 2020, to prepare for the season, in accordance with NCAA regulations, which is slated to begin in January 2021.

According to officials, first-year students will move into the residence halls on Saturday, January 23 and returning students will move-in on Sunday, January 24.