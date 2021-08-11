WVWC recovers after fire in college building on Monday

BUCKHANNON W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College will begin classes on schedule despite a fire earlier this week that required fire departments from four different counties.

The fire at the college’s Physical Plant, which occurred on Aug. 9, was ruled a probable electrical fire by the State Fire Marshall. Employees returned to work on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Professional cleaners were on site on Wednesday, and the college hopes to begin using the facility as soon as it is completely cleared of damage.

West Virginia Wesleyan’s Vice President for Academic Affairs, James Moore, reassured that the majority of the building is still safe to use.

“The fire limited to the center bay of the physical plant structure itself, so we’ve received permission from the Fire Marshall to begin using other parts of the facility to resume operations. We’ve also received a permit from the city of Buckhannon to have power restored to the facility and we’re waiting for Mon Power to get back to us with that.”

Moore said the insurance company will assess the damage to all the equipment and building on Thursday. Classes at the college are scheduled to begin on Aug. 23.