WVWC students return to campus for the spring semester after nearly a year of virtual learning

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College students returned to campus Monday for the first time in nearly a year.

The college had been using virtual instruction due to COVID-19. More than 1,000 students began in-person instruction for the spring semester. 12 News spoke with a freshman Criminal Justice major who finally got to see West Virginia Wesleyan College’s campus in-person.

“It’s a really small school, getting around is easy, really pretty,” explained Sarah Palmer. “It’s just cold. Yeah, I feel really safe here, the classes are great, social distancing.”

The campus is only open for students and professors. Wearing a mask on-campus is mandatory.