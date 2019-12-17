WVWC’s Master’s of Fine Arts program rated top 20 in the nation

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A local college has been recognized nationally for its graduate program.

West Virginia Wesleyan College’s Master of Fine Arts program was named one of the top 20 in the nation by Intelligent.

The site compared more than 160 similar programs at public and private institutions in making its list. College staff said the school’s low student-to-faculty ratio and student focus is reflected in its ranking.

“So I think that a ranking like this speaks to the real quality that’s available at a school like ours, and also swims upstream against some of the stereotypes that the rest of the country has about West Virginia,” said Doug Van Gundy, director of the MFA program at Wesleyan.

Van Gundy said the work of both faculty and alumni of the program help to draw students from around the nation.