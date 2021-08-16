YCF Awards more than $30,000 in new COVID-19 Emergency Impact Grants to local nonprofits

Have more breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. (YCF) has recently awarded six new grants totaling $31,961 to assist nonprofits in addressing the impacts of COVID-19. To date, $195,651 has been awarded to 47 local nonprofits through YCF’s Emergency Impact Fund.

The most recent grants from YCF’s Emergency Impact Fund were awarded to Libera, Inc. ($2,500), Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center ($8,961), Pantry Plus More, Inc. ($5,000), Salvation Army of Grafton ($2,500), Taylor County Family Resources ($3,000) and The Disability Action Center ($10,000).

We do have an emergency impact fund that goes primarily to nonprofits that are experiencing a lot of difficulties, or they’ve had a decrease in revenue that’s directly correlated to COVID. So, in this instance of these awards that were just provided, these were awarded by the subcommittee for the grant selection process to the nonprofits that showed a real need that could, really, assist within the communities where they serve to their community members themselves. Martin Howe – Board Chair, YCF

Recognizing the unprecedented challenges faced by the nonprofit community, YCF provided an initial $10,000 to establish this non-endowed, emergency fund in March 2020. Businesses, foundations and individuals in the community joined the effort, making generous contributions. Recently, MVB Bank contributed more than $11,000 to the Emergency Impact Fund.

The Emergency Impact Fund is a resource YCF made available for our region to help donors direct their charitable gifts to nonprofits. Some nonprofits continue to feel the impacts of COVID from an increase in services, to lost revenue from canceled fundraisers. Discretionary dollars help organizations continue programs and services for our region.” Patty Showers Ryan – President, YCF

The impact each organization can have on its community, Howe said, is far-reaching. That is why he said YCF is always working to make as many funds available as possible to local organizations.

“Overall it’s very fulfilling, I think, just from the YCF standpoint and as well as from the members that support –and the community members that support YCF as well as its organizations that provide funding to these types of grant funds that we are responsible for handing out,” Howe said. “Without these nonprofits at the local level, I think, you’ll see a lot of services that they provide would cease to exist. So, to have the ability to provide funding or help them expand upon something that’s more sustainable really feels good.”

Nonprofits in YCF’s service area of Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor Counties are encouraged to apply for funding to cover unanticipated, additional expenses or losses related to COVID19. To ease the burden on these organizations, YCF offers a streamlined, expedited application process with an online application. Grants are currently reviewed on a monthly basis, and awards will be made as long as funds are available.

Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia (YCF) presents an Emergency

Impact Fund Grant to the Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center (MCCAC). Pictured (L to R): Laurie

Abildso, YCF vice president, Patty Showers Ryan, YCF president, Laura Capage, MCCAC executive

director.

“I would highly encourage a lot of nonprofits, as well as students from an educational standpoint, to go to the YCFWV.org and, really, take an opportunity to look at the grants, the Emergency Impact Grants we have for nonprofits, as well as student grants as well. Since we serve a wide range of counties in North Central West Virginia, it’s just a great opportunity to provide back to the communities and to the residents that we serve.”

YCF continues to accept donations to any of the 150 funds it manages for the region online at www.ycfwv.org/donate, or with a check made payable to “YCF” and mailed to PO Box 409, Morgantown, WV 26507.

All contributions are tax-deductible. A full list of funds may be viewed at www.ycfwv.org.