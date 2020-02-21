YCF partners with EQT foundation for a scholarship opportunity for Marion County residents

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Your Community Foundation recently partnered with the EQT Foundation to present a $77,000 scholarship, eligible to Marion County residents only.

This scholarship is for high school students in Marion County that are interested in the oil and gas industry. Those interested in the scholarship do not need to be a student at a high school in Marion County; they just have to be a resident there.

The foundation will be giving away six different scholarships, five for $1,000 and one full scholarship up to the amount of $18,000.

“YCF is thrilled to provide a philanthropic arm for any donor in our community that is interested in keeping funds local,” said President of YCF Patty Showers Ryan. “It’s a great honor that were able to do that, for these generous individuals that want to support either individuals with scholarship funds or grants to non profit agencies.”

In addition to the EQT scholarship, the YCF provides several different scholarships for different amounts, that are available for anyone who lives in any of their five counties they attend to (Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor).

The deadline for the EQT scholarship, and ALL the YCF scholarships is March 2nd. To see a full list of the scholarships YCF offers and to apply, visit this website by clicking here.