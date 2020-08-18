Young Progressive Women’s Association is accepting donations for veterans

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A local group is getting a head start at putting together Christmas gifts for those who have served our country.

The Young Progressive Women’s Association (YPWA) is currently taking donations for its fourth annual Stockings for Veterans event, which provides military veterans with stockings filled with personal care items, card games and activities.

The group has an Amazon wishlist posted to its Facebook page, or items can be bought in person. The group typically allows volunteers to “adopt” a veteran, but due to the recent pandemic it is only accepting donated products this year.

“It’s unclear where we’re going to be come October, November, December – so we felt that if we got it started early right now, we could ensure that we had what we needed to fill our stockings come December. Just so much going on in the world and the fear of things being shut down again really prompted us to start early,” said YPWA Director Betty Felts.

Donations are being accepted until September 1 and can be dropped off at JR’s Barber Shop in Shinnston, My Mother’s Daughter in Clarksburg, My Little Cupcake in Bridgeport or the Uptown Event Center in Clarksburg during business hours.