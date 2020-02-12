Your Community Foundation presents checks to 2 nonprofits in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Your Community Foundation continued presenting grants to non-profits in Marion County on Wednesday.

The YCF focuses on community involvement and working with donors, as well as local residents, to collect funds to give back to local non-profits.

Some of the ways that the foundation gives back is through volunteerism and grants, that are always available for organizations across North Central West Virginia when they are needed. They works with local residents and donors to address the region’s constant challenges and most importantly, highlight the possible opportunities.

YCF granted Scott’s Place Shelter, and Connecting Links in Fairmont a check for $1,000 each. Both of the non-profits survive from donations and the community involvement. Timothy Dawson is the Shelters Manager and said that without donations like this, it would be hard to do what they do for the community.

“A lot of shelters are government grant funded, but those are very particular in what they pay for, and for how long, and your on a budget,” said Dawson. “So, these types of donations kinda help us make ends meat at the end of the year.”

Scott’s Place Homeless Shelter

The second place that was presented with a check was Connecting Links. The mission behind Connecting Links is to meet an individual’s immediate crisis needs in terms of finances and help with utilities such as gas, water, or electric bills or even dealing with eviction. Their man goal is to help residents of North Central West Virginia locate resources, to aid them in becoming more self-sufficient.

Jone Webb is the Executive Director of Connecting Links in Fairmont, and she said they have a number of services for community members to utilize, including things like car seat installation to make sure children are strapped in safely.

“We are so blessed by this donation. It’s meant to help keep people warm, in the winter,” said Webb. “Whether it be gas or be electric depending on how they heat. maybe its wood, a wood stove, kerosene or propane. We want to be able to help them get through the winter months, without having frozen spaghetti.”

Connecting Links

Both of these nonprofits in Marion County will put the money towards making the winter and tax season as easy as they can for community residents.