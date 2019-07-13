Zombie Club community run in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – JC Films hosted a “zombie run” at Bridgeport City Park Saturday morning, as a fun way to get the community involved after a long week of filming.

Zombie Club attracted over 400 kids from around the area during the last week of filming so President of JC Films, Jason Campbell, thought it would bring the fun to the park.

“All of the films that JC Films produces has a message. This of course is tackling the bullying issue and you make a film about it to entertain people but you know, if you can get 400, 300 people involved in it, that takes the message broader than just the DVD itself. It’s getting bigger and the audience is growing before the movie comes out,” said Jason Campbell, President of JC Films.

Kids were able to dress up as zombies and chase participants through the woods as a fun way to end the filming of Zombie Club.