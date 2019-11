Quiet Dell-W.Va-Crews responded to a two car accident on Buckhannon Pike in Harrison County.

According the Harrison County 911 Comm center, the accident was reported at 1:39 A.M.

One person was transported to the hospital by Anmore EMS.

Nutter Fort and Stonewood Fire Departments and Anmoore EMS were alerted of the accident.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s department is investigating the accident.