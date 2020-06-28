Sponsored by Mountaineer RV

18 year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Boone County

Uncategorized

by: Brittany Ward

Posted: / Updated:

DANVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Law enforcement agencies are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Donald R Kuhn juvenile center in Boone County on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Dominick Jospeh McClung was originally in custody on 1st degree murder charges. He was last seen in the Go Mart parking lot in Danville, WV around 4:30 p.m.

McClung is described as 6’0″ ft. tall, weighs 172 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts or sees him, you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia or The Donald R Kuhn Juvenile Center at 304-369-2976.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories