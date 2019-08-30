2019 HS FB Previews: Fairmont Senior Polar Bears

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior begins its defense of it’s Double-A state title on the road against Buckhannon-Upshur on Friday.

Nick Bartic’s club lost a number of key contributors from last year.

But it’s a new group of Polar Bears that will try to put their names in the history books in Fairmont Senior’s quest for a second-straight title.

But Nick Bartic and company know that means the bullseye is squarely on their backs, even while retooling at key positions.

“Our guys are very excited to defend their title. We definitely have voids with the skill guys. (We) graduated a lot of those receivers, those guys that put up big numbers and did a lot of things for us. But we have guys that have been around the program, big program guys, some younger guys, we really feel will be able to step in and do well,” Bartic said.

