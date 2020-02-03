4 men facing multiple drug charges following search warrant at Morgantown apartment

Kyohn Green

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three Detroit men and a Morgantown man have been arrested on drug charges after task force officers said they were selling heroin, cocaine and crack out of a Morgantown apartment.

During the weeks leading up to Friday, January 31, the Mon Metro Drug Task Force engaged in an investigation regarding Kyohn Green, 28, of Detroit, Benjamin Trujillo, 31, of Morgantown and other unidentified individuals possessing and selling heroin and crack from an apartment on Beechurst Avenue in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint. Task force officers said the investigation was based on confidential source information, surveillance and multiple controlled buys.

Benjamin Trujillo

Task force officers executed a search warrant on the apartment on Friday, where they encountered Darrell Pettaway, 31, and David Morrison Jr., 20, both of Detroit, along with Green and Trujillo.

The complaint stated that during the search, task force officers located several bags and quantities of controlled substances in several areas of the apartment. Task force officers said they recovered bulk and prepackaged units of heroin, cocaine and crack (cocaine base) along with three firearms, two digital scales, boxes of sandwich bags and several stacks of cash.

Darrell Petaway

The complaint stated the sum of all the cash found in the apartment was greater than $10,000. Task force officers said a review of the cash they seized disclosed several recorded bills used by the Mon Metro Drug Task Force during previous controlled buys.

In total, task force officers recovered 138 grams (4.9 ounces) of heroin, 68 grams (2.4 ounces) of cocaine and 49.83 grams (1.7 ounces) of crack, according to the complaint.

David Morrison Jr.

Green, Trujillo, Pettaway and Morrison have each been charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony, according to court documents.