Black and Gold Today Digital Edition- Week 13

It’s Week 13 of Black and Gold Today Digital Edition, and hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski recap the week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, a game originally scheduled for Sunday and was rescheduled two more times before finally taking place on Wednesday.

The guys take a look back at the 19 to 14 victory against the Ravens and discuss their takeaways from the game.

It’s a short turnaround for the Black and Gold as the Steelers face off at home against the Washington Football Team. Jay, Mike, and Kent preview the Monday evening game.