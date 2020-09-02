Catching up with Alek Manoah and more on this week’s WVU Coaches Show

This week we’re diving into baseball on the WVU Coaches Show. Hosts Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone will be speaking with senior Kevin Brophy, Former pitcher and first round draft pick in the 2019 MLB draft Alek Manoah and hear discussions from earlier in the week from the skipper himself Randy Mazey.

Nick and Anjelica discuss Coach Mazey’s predictions on financial ramifications in baseball next year due to the loss in revenue in the NCAA. They also touch on the President E. Gordon Gee’s plan to reopen WVU’s campus for the fall semester.

Nick chats with WVU baseball senior Kevin Brophy to discuss his reaction to his senior season being cancelled due to COVID-19, the historic 2019 season and his future on whether he will return for another season with the Mountaineers.

Alek Manoah left his mark on the WVU baseball program and became the eleventh overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. The former WVU pitcher joins the program this weekend to chat with Anjelica on his time thus far in the minor league, how he’s staying in shape during while staying home and his message to Mountaineer Nation.

