Celebrating Volunteers: Miley Legal Group donates food to COVID-19 workers at UHC

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – WBOY and The Miley Legal Group have temporarily suspended the monthly Celebrating Volunteers segment due to COVID-19 but now more than ever there’s a need to recognize those who are putting themselves at risk to help keep North Central West Virginia safe.

In place of this month’s Celebrating Volunteers, The Miley Legal Group decided to take the funds they would normally donate to a local volunteer and provide food for both COVID-19 floors at United Hospital Center.

“Our Celebrating Volunteers program where we recognize one volunteer each month in the community has been put on hold during this coronavirus pandemic and we wanted to continue to recognize a person or a group of people who are out there on the frontlines doing things for the community during this pandemic,” said Tim Miley.

If you know a volunteer or volunteers who are helping their community during this time, click here to nominate them.