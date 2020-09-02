Coach Brown, Vic Koenning and Matt Moore coming up on the season finale of The Neal Brown Show

It’s the final game in the regular season for the Mountaineers, and it’s also the last episode for the first season of The Neal Brown Show. This week, we have a jam-packed episode from Coach Brown to Vic Koenning and Matt Moore.

Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley will bring you coverage on the Mountaineers facing the TCU Horned Frogs in a Black Friday matchup on Nov. 28 at 4:15 p.m. ET.

In the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner, Nick will chat with Neal Brown about honoring the seniors in their final collegiate game against TCU, and what their final game as a Mountaineer means to them. Brown touches on senior long snapper Rex Sunahara being a potential NFL prospect before looking ahead to National Signing Day on Dec. 18.

Nick and Anjelica are in the studio for their ‘Eer to ‘Eer to discuss the loss against Oklahoma State and how the Mountaineers are preparing to face the TCU Horned Frogs. They will bring you highlights from over the 2019 season, and best of Tony Caridi’s radio calls before wrapping it up with their keys to the upcoming 2020 season sponsored by Astorg Auto of Charleston.

This week we will be showing not one, but two Life of a Mountaineer segments presented by WVU Athletics.

George Campbell is known for only catching touchdowns. The senior wide receiver will be highlighted for coming into the Mountaineer program and making his name known. The Florida State graduate transfer came in with zero touchdowns, but has managed to have a career high of 7 touchdowns in the Mountaineers’ 2019 season.

In the second Life of a Mountaineer, we take a look at some Mountaineers who grew up in the Mountain State. We find out what it means for them to play “West Virginia ball.” Reese Donahue, Shea Campbell and the Stills brothers are among those who share their thoughts on playing in their home state.

Anjelica will sit down with co-offensive coordinator Matt Moore and defensive coordinator Vic Koenning to reflect on their first year as coaches. The coaches will discuss their roles as coaches for the Mountaineers before looking ahead to the 2020 season.

See all this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

The entire station selection is listed below:

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from West Virginia Illustrated brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2019 season for the Mountaineers.

