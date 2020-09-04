Cooler, but nice start to Labor Day Weekend – September 4, 2020

The Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Special is set to air on local Nexstar stations across West Virginia starting Friday, September 4th. Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley will be breaking down the decision made by the Big 12 to follow through with playing fall football, and the Mountaineer football team.

We’ll catch up with Tony Caridi and Coach Brown as they discuss how the Mountaineers are looking during fall camp, who is impressing Coach Brown and expectations for the upcoming season. Coach Brown will touch on how the Mountaineers look during preseason, while working through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the depth the Mountaineers have with newcomers. See more of Tony and Coach Brown’s discussion in the Coaches Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance.