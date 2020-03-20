Coronavirus in WV: An update from Gov. Jim Justice

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is providing updates on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of last night, there are currently five positive cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

Jefferson County – 1

Mercer County – 1

Tucker County – 2

Monongalia County – 1

Yesterday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his staff appeared live in the Channel 13 studio to answer your questions on how the state’s plans on combatting COVID-19. Also in yesterday’s daily update on the state’s coronavirus response, Justice announced the closure of businesses such as barbershops and nail and hair salons where social distancing is not always possible.

He said everything that has been put into place has been to keep the flood of patients from overrunning the hospitals.

West Virginia Health Officer Dr. Catherine Slemp says they’re working closely with the schools to determine when they can be put into session.

Department of Health and Human Resources Bill Crouch says in-person classes have been stopped to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

At this time, the West Virginia primary will go on as planned on May 12. Justice says, honestly, this is the last thing on his mind and he chooses to focus on stopping the spreading of the virus.