Top Stories
Road Patrol: Winter Weather Preparations
Get paid to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies by Christmas Day
Lewis County Day Report Center collects donations for Ronald McDonald House
Hotel Morgan selling all historic contents in liquidation sale
Top Stories
Road Patrol: Winter Weather Preparations
Top Stories
Get paid to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies by Christmas Day
Lewis County Day Report Center collects donations for Ronald McDonald House
Hotel Morgan selling all historic contents in liquidation sale
Nardelli Audiology is giving back to those with Diabetes
Daily WV Illustrated Report 11.14.19 Afternoon
Posted:
Nov 14, 2019 / 06:28 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 14, 2019 / 06:28 PM EST
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
2 Preston County residents charged with neglect after police allegedly find drugs, firearms in vehicle with child
Ohio man charged in investigation of heroin-laced vape pens that caused overdose, hospitalization of 2 high school students
WV Correctional officer facing more than 600 counts of child sex charges
Hotel Morgan selling all historic contents in liquidation sale
Barbour County woman sentenced for role in a meth distribution operation
StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast
1 person transported to hospital when logs come loose from truck, strike vehicle
Morgantown woman stopped by TSA at Pittsburgh Airport with loaded gun
2 men charged in connection to robbery, extortion attempt in Morgantown
WVU launches “Would You?” campaign 5 years after death of Nolan Burch