Daily WV Illustrated Report 8.11.20 Afternoon

Fan voting has begun for the 2020 Dan Majerle Hustle Award, and former Mountaineer Jevon Carter wants you to vote.

The Majerle Hustle Award is given at the end of each season to the Phoenix Suns player who, according to the team’s website, “most personified the same hustle, grit and determination that Suns Ring of Honor member Dan Majerle displayed as a player.” Carter is one of 15 Suns players eligible for the award.