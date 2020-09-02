Dan Stratford plus a big step towards the return of sports: here’s what’s happening this week on the WVU Coaches Show

On this week’s edition of the WVU Coaches Show, we’re discussing building a future with marketing expert Jeremy Darlow and catching up with WVU men’s soccer’s head coach Dan Stratford. Hosts Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone bring you the latest on Mountaineer sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nick and Anjelica discuss what it means now NCAA Division I Council has granted voluntary workouts for football and men’s and women’s basketball beginning June 1st. That doesn’t necessarily mean sports will be back, however it is a positive step in that direction.

Earlier in the month, WVU Football announced a partnership with brand consultant, Jeremy Darlow on brand development and building a future for their student-athletes. Darlow has worked in brand marketing for more than 15 years, eight of which as the director of marketing for Adidas. In that time, Darlow has spent some time working with big names like Snoop Dogg and Aaron Rodgers.

Nick will also chat with former WVU men’s soccer player now head coach Dan Stratford. Stratford discusses the off-season amidst the sports shutdown due to the coronavirus, the roster he has inherited and what he’s learned in his short time being head coach. Stratford will also touch on how the state of West Virginia has kept him around from playing at WVU to coaching at University of Charleston and now WVU.

See all this and more coming up this weekend on The WVU Coaches Show.



The entire station selection is listed below:

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The WVU Coaches Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from West Virginia Illustrated brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 30-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2020 season for the Mountaineers.