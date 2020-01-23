D&E holds Fairmont State to season low in scoring in 64-48 victory

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis and Elkins picked up their its MEC victory with a 64-48 win over Fairmont State Wednesday night.

The Senators controlled this one for most of the game with defense as the focal point.

D&E out rebounded the Falcons by a whopping 58-20 and held a commanding 24-2 advantage in second chance points.

Jamiyah Johnson led the Senators with a eleven point fifteen rebound double-double.

Fairmont State fell to 6-5 in MEC play with the loss and have lost three of their last five.

Davis and Elkins, now on a two game winning streak, improve to 4-13 on the season.

