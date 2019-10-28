DNR holds quarterly meeting at Stonewall Resort

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources held one of its quarterly meetings this afternoon at Stonewall Resort.

During these meetings, commissioners go over hunting and fishing regulations and encourage the public to make comments on current issues.

DNR staff said it is important to hear from citizens because they are often affected by these regulations made.

“Wildlife and fish belong to the public. You know, West Virginia Division of Wildlife – that’s what we do. We spend our entire year creating habitat and protecting our fisheries and our hunting areas, so it’s really important for the public to have an opinion and be informed of what we’re doing on a day to day basis,” said DNR Director Stephen McDaniel.

The next DNR meeting will be in South Charleston, probably during the first week of February.