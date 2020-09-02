Don’t miss this week’s episode of The Neal Brown Show!

The Mountaineers are set to host the Cyclones of Iowa State this Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers leading up to kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m ET.

In the two part Coaches Corner sponsored by Encova Insurance, Coach Brown reflects on the loss against Texas and discusses the injuries to Sam James and Sean Ryan. Tony and Coach Brown will also touch on the competitive Iowa State team that will make a stop in Morgantown this Saturday.

Nick and Anjelica give you a look back at the tough loss against Texas last weekend. They will also give their keys to the upcoming game against Iowa State, sponsored by Astorg Auto of Charleston. Nick will also give a look inside other week 7 Big 12 matchups in this week’s Around the Big 12.

Josh Chandler says, “you have to have a mentality to play defense” and that it fit his personality. In this week’s Life as a Mountaineer provided by WVU Athletics, we take a look at how Chandler impacted WVU’s defense this season.

In this week’s Wolf’s Den, Wolfman is joined by offensive lineman, Darius Still to breakdown the Texas game.

See all this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Fans can view The Neal Brown Show on various Nexstar Media Group stations throughout West Virginia and Maryland as well as AT&T Sports Network Pittsburgh, so be sure to check your local listings for a full channel and air time listing.

The entire station selection is listed below:

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from West Virginia Illustrated brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2019 season for the Mountaineers.

