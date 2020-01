CENTER BRANCH, W.Va. – A two-vehicle accident occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday evening in Center Branch.

According to Harrison County 9-1-1 officials the accident took place at the intersection of Buckhannon Pike and Hoop Pole Hollow Road, eight people were transported to United Hospital Center.

Stonewood and Nutter Fort fire departments responded to the scene, as well as Anmoore EMS, Harrison County EMS and West Virginia State Police.