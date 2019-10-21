Emmy-nominated David Wells shares his anti-bullying message in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg United Methodist Church hosted West Virginia native and Emmy nominated, David Wells.

Wells, travels the country playing jazz music and speaking about the importance of anti-bullying.

Well is so passionate about anti-bullying, he also hosts a weekly podcast called, bully resistant, to continue his mission of spreading love and positivity.

“We want to just lift these people up, lift these kids up, help them know that they’ve got control, that they’re supported by adults and they’re supported by Christ,” said Brian Boley, Pastor of the Clarksburg United Methodist Church.

Officials at the United Methodist Church say, ‘they have a strong children’s program and want to be part of a positive message to share with the community’.