Family escapes house fire early Saturday morning in Star City

STAR CITY, W.Va. – A fire on Herman Avenue in Star City destroyed a single family home early Saturday morning.

According to Monongalia County 9-1-1, Star City Volunteer Fire Department along with Monongalia County EMS responded to the scene of the fire shortly after receiving the initial call at 4:42 a.m.

Emergency officials stated there were occupants in the home when the fire broke out but there are no reports of any injuries at this time.

The initial cause of the fire is still known at this time, stay with 12 News for more updates on this incident.