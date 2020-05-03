Fayette County Sheriff searching for missing juvenile

by: WOWK Digital Desk

Sherry May Price [Courtesy of Fayette County Sheriff]

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate a runway/missing juvenile.

17-year-old Sherry May Price was discovered missing today from her home. It is believed that she may be with 27-year-old Colyn Powell and may be en route to the Alcoa, Tennessee area.

  • Sherry Mae Price, 17 [Courtesy of Fayette County Sheriff]
  • Colyn Powell, 27 [Courtesy of Fayette County Sheriff]


If you have any information contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

